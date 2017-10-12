First cargo trains on “Astara Azerbaijan-Astara Iran” new railway to launch by the end of November

Baku, October 12, AZERTAC The first freight trains on “Astara Azerbaijan-Astara Iran” new railroad will be launched by the end of November, said Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Javid Gurbanov at the International Petroleum Summit held in Baku. Gurbanov said that the construction of the new railway and a railway bridge over the Astara River has been completed. “The construction works are underway in the territory of Iran,” he added.

