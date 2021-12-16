  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    First five kids under 12 vaccinated in Italy

    16.12.2021 [17:29]

    Baku, December 16, AZERTAC

    The first five young children were vaccinated in Italy as a jab rollout for 5-to 11-year-olds started Wednesday, according to ANSA.

    The five are aged between six and nine, Lazio health councillor Alessio D'Amato said after the vaccinations at Rome's Spallanzani Hospital.

    "I'm very satisfied. Our staff dressed up as clowns to turn this moment into a party."

    D'Amato said 1,000 children would be vaccinated in Lazio alone on Wednesday.

    So-called 'Long COVID' presents in 7% of children's cases of the coronavirus, Higher Health Council (CSS) President Franco Locatelli said Wednesday.

    "Some 7% of children can develop prolonged symptoms of Long Covid," he told a press conference on the new vaccine rollout for children in Italy.

    AZERTAG.AZ :First five kids under 12 vaccinated in Italy
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    16.12.2021 [19:26]
    Rapid increase in Omicron COVID cases "imminent": ECDC
    16.12.2021 [16:04]
    Indonesian migrant boat capsizes
    16.12.2021 [10:50]
    Turkey appoints Serdar Kilic as special envoy for dialogue with Armenia
    15.12.2021 [15:09]
    Italian FM presents Rome's bid for Expo 2030
    First five kids under 12 vaccinated in Italy