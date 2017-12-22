First gas on TANAP pipeline will be delivered to Turkey by July 1, 2018, Saltuk Duzyol 

Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

“The Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) project which aims to transport Azerbaijani gas to Turkey and then to Europe, will see the first test gas pumped into the pipeline by July 1, 2018,” General Manager of TANAP Project Saltuk Duzyol has told AZERTAC in an exclusive interview.

He said that the first natural gas will start to be delivered for testing and preparation for commissioning within the framework of the Phase-0 throughout January, 2018.

The aim of the TANAP Project is to bring natural gas produced from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz-2 gas field, and other areas of the Caspian Sea, primarily to Turkey, but also on to Europe. The TANAP Project, along with the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) form the elements of the Southern Gas Corridor. The 1,850 kilometer TANAP will run from the Turkish border with Georgia, beginning in the Turkish village of Türkgözü in the Posof district of Ardahan, will run through 20 provinces until it ends at the Greek border in the Ipsala district of Edirne. From this point, the TAP Pipeline will connect to convey natural gas to European nations.