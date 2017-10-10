    • / CULTURE

    First round of elections for UNESCO Director-General not bring results

    10.10.2017 [10:53]

    Baku, October 10, AZERTAC

    The first round of elections for the UNESCO new Director-General, held in Paris, did not bring results.

    None of the candidates received an absolute majority of votes necessary for the victory.

    Representatives of seven countries have applied for the post of the new head of UNESCO. Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Russian Federation Polad Bulbuloglu, head of Vietnam's National Commission for UNESCO, Suan Shon Pham, and ex-minister for family and society of Egypt Mushira Khattab are among them.

    The next stage of voting will be held today. It is expected that the name of the chairman leader will be announced before October 13 to be confirmed at the 33rd session of the Organization’s General Conference.

