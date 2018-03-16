    • / ECONOMY

    Fitch affirms Azerbaijan's Southern Gas Corridor CJSC's notes at 'BB+'

    16.03.2018 [11:30]

    Baku, March 16, AZERTAC

    Fitch Ratings has affirmed Azerbaijan`s Southern Gas Corridor CJSC's (SGC) senior unsecured Eurobonds' long-term foreign currency rating at 'BB+'.

    The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged view on SGC's USD2 billion Eurobonds maturing in 2026 fully guaranteed by the Republic of Azerbaijan (BB+/Stable).

