Fitch affirms Azerbaijan's Southern Gas Corridor CJSC's notes at 'BB+'

Baku, March 16, AZERTAC Fitch Ratings has affirmed Azerbaijan`s Southern Gas Corridor CJSC's (SGC) senior unsecured Eurobonds' long-term foreign currency rating at 'BB+'. The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged view on SGC's USD2 billion Eurobonds maturing in 2026 fully guaranteed by the Republic of Azerbaijan (BB+/Stable).

