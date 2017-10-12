    • / SCIENCE AND EDUCATION

    SCIENCE AND EDUCATION


    Five BHOS students to study in Greece

    12.10.2017 [14:54]

    Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

    Five fourth-year Process Automation Engineering undergraduates of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) are going to continue their education in Greece within Erasmus+ program. Selected for their excellent performance, awards in various student contests and other achievements, Amiraslan Bakhshili, Ramziya Garazade, Gulshan Hajibalayeva, Eltun Ibragimov and Medina Shukurlu will study during an autumn term of 2017/2018 academic year at Piraeus Technology University (PUAS) in Athens.

    BHOS signed a cooperation agreement with Piraeus Technology University within the Erasmus+ program in 2016. It aims to develop bilateral exchange programs and enhanc partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Greece in the field of science and education.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Five BHOS students to study in Greece
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    10.10.2017 [11:29]
    Pre-school enrolment to reach 90 per cent by 2020 in Azerbaijan, education minister
    06.10.2017 [12:14]
    11th Azerbaijan International Education Exhibition kicks off
    02.10.2017 [18:57]
    Baku to host 11th international education exhibition
    29.09.2017 [15:36]
    Prominent scientist Lotfi Zadeh laid to rest
    Five BHOS students to study in Greece