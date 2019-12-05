Five airlines have shown 100% punctuality at Heydar Aliyev International Airport

Baku, December 5, AZERTAC

Heydar Aliyev International Airport has compiled a rating of the most punctual airlines in November 2019.

Several airlines - Etihad Airways, Iraqi Airways, Lufthansa, Kuwait Airways and China Southern - achieved the highest rate of 100% punctuality when departing from Baku.

Aeroflot, UIA (International Airlines of Ukraine), Iran Air, flyNAS, Uzbekistan Airways, Belavia and Qatar Airways operated at least 90% of the flights accordingly to schedule. Nordwind (88.9%) and Turkish Airlines (85.5%) also achieved high results.

Overall, in November 2019, 81% of the flights were carried out accordingly to the schedule or delayed by no more than 15 minutes.

Note that in November 2019, Heydar Aliyev International Airport has served 30 passenger airlines, which operated flights to more than 50 different destinations.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport (IATA: GYD) is the largest airport in Azerbaijan and the region in terms of passenger and freight traffic, the airport terminal area and capacity of the cargo complex.