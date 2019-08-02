Five dead, 19 injured in bus-truck crash in Russia's Stavropol Region

Baku, August 2, AZERTAC

The number of people injured in a crash involving a passenger bus and a truck the Stavropol Region has reached 19 people; 15 of them were hospitalized, Stavropol Region Governor Vladimir Vladimirov reported on Friday, according to TASS.

It was earlier reported that five people were killed and 18 were injured, 14 of whom were hospitalized.

"Nineteen people applied to the hospital for treatment. Fifteen of them were hospitalized, including five people in grave condition," Vladimirov wrote on Instagram.