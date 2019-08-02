Five dead, 19 injured in bus-truck crash in Russia's Stavropol Region
AzerTAg.az
02.08.2019 [10:16]
Baku, August 2, AZERTAC
The number of people injured in a crash involving a passenger bus and a truck the Stavropol Region has reached 19 people; 15 of them were hospitalized, Stavropol Region Governor Vladimir Vladimirov reported on Friday, according to TASS.
It was earlier reported that five people were killed and 18 were injured, 14 of whom were hospitalized.
"Nineteen people applied to the hospital for treatment. Fifteen of them were hospitalized, including five people in grave condition," Vladimirov wrote on Instagram.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
02.08.2019 [10:51]
01.08.2019 [15:20]
01.08.2019 [10:41]
01.08.2019 [09:26]
MULTIMEDIA
01.08.2019 [19:09]
01.08.2019 [13:49]
02.08.2019 [12:26]
01.08.2019 [19:58]
01.08.2019 [17:44]
01.08.2019 [17:25]
02.08.2019 [12:22]
02.08.2019 [11:17]
02.08.2019 [10:37]
31.07.2019 [19:51]
31.07.2019 [17:51]
29.07.2019 [19:38]
15.07.2019 [15:26]
31.07.2019 [16:26]
29.07.2019 [09:48]
26.07.2019 [23:51]
30.07.2019 [20:16]
30.07.2019 [16:58]
29.07.2019 [14:09]
23.07.2019 [15:02]
02.08.2019 [12:40]
20.07.2019 [23:21]
08.07.2019 [22:27]
08.07.2019 [23:16]
28.06.2019 [18:03]
18.06.2019 [16:23]
07.06.2019 [15:00]
01.08.2019 [20:04]
31.07.2019 [14:12]
27.07.2019 [20:00]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note