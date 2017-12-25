Five killed as bus plunges into Moscow pedestrian underpass

Baku, December 25, AZERTAC

Five people died and more than 10 others were injured as the bus plunged into a pedestrian underpass near a metro station in western Moscow, a source in the city emergencies services said, TASS reports.

The accident occurred in a busy area near the Slavyansky Bulvar metro station when a large number of people were in the underpass.

"The death toll in the road accident with the commuter bus at the Slavyansky Bulvar [metro station] has risen to five," the source said. The bus driver has been detained.

The accident with the bus has nothing to do with a ramming attack, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"Terror attack is ruled out. The driver failed to control his vehicle," the source said.

The Interior Ministry’s press service in Moscow has confirmed the death of four people in the accident.

Rescuers and firefighters are working on the scene, and 10 ambulance vehicles will arrive soon. A helicopter will evacuate the wounded persons.