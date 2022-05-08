Five people killed by fires in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region

Baku, May 8, AZERTAC

Five people have been killed by fires in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk region, the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said in a statement on Saturday, according to TASS.

"Twenty buildings are on fire in the Nikolsk settlement, where two people have been killed, according to preliminary reports. Sixteen buildings are engulfed by fire in the Talazhanka settlement in the Kazachinsky district. According to preliminary reports, three people have been killed," the statement reads.

A state of emergency has been declared in the region where strong winds are fuelling fires. Blazes have been reported in more than 16 settlements where about 200 buildings are on fire.