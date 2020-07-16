Flood death toll in Indonesia's South Sulawesi rises to 24, 69 missing

Baku, July 16, AZERTAC

The flash flood death toll in Indonesia's South Sulawesi province's district of Luwu Utara rose to 24 and 69 others were missing in the natural disaster, district head Indah Putri Indriani said Thursday, according to Xinhua.

At present there are 39 centers for the displaced people including those located in mountainous areas which can only be reached by two-wheeled vehicles to deliver logistics, Indriani was quoted by Detik.com website as saying.

"There are some points that can only be reached by two-wheeled vehicles, such as those in mountainous areas in Masamba city where the access is cut off, " she said, adding as bridges in the areas are broken down, the rescuers are trying to find alternative roads through other mountainous areas.

Separately, Head of the District Disaster Mitigation Agency Muslim Muchtar said that at present his agency is still focusing on searching for missing victims with a joint team led by the National Search and Rescue Agency.

"We are still looking for missing people. The available data show that 69 people are missing and 24 people were found dead," he said, adding that the displaced people now need fast foods for the next two to three days.