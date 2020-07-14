FlyDubai launches direct Dubai-Baku-Dubai flights

Baku, July 14, AZERTAC

Starting from 14 July, FlyDubai launched direct services on the Dubai-Baku-Dubai route, press service of Heydar Aliyev International Airport told AZERTAC.

Flights will be operated twice per week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Tickets can be purchased on the official website (www.flydubai.com). The flights are to be operated subject to special conditions.

Thus, due to changes in the entry regulation of the UAE, only the following passengers will be allowed on Baku-Dubai flights:

- those who are not required to first obtain a visa to enter the country;

- those who have a tourist visa;

- those who have a residence permit in the UAE.

These passengers must apply for entry permits at the following link https://smart.gdrfad.gov.ae/Smart_OTCServicesPortal/ReturnPermitServiceForm.aspx

Residents of other emirates should obtain permission at https://smartservices.ica.gov.ae/echannels/web/client/default.html#/login

Entry permission must be obtained prior to check-in.

In addition, all passengers arriving in Dubai must download and register in the following app:

Android:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ae.gov.dha.covid19&hl=en_US

IOS:

https://apps.apple.com/ae/app/covid19-dxb-smart-app/id1504818399

Tickets for Dubai - Baku flights can only be purchased by Azerbaijani citizens.

According to the new rules, only passengers who have been tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) will be allowed to board the flights. In view of this, the list of laboratories accredited by the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) where passengers can be tested for COVID-19 without a doctor’s referral has expanded. The list can be found below:

- Referans Clinical Laboratory Centre;

- Leyla Medical Centre;

- Memorial Clinic;

- Bona Dea International Hospital;

- Inci Laboratories;

- Center for Control of Particularly Dangerous Infections;

- Caspian International Hospital;

- UltraLab.

Passengers can be tested for COVID-19 in clinics and laboratories of the UAE that issue a certificate of PCR testing.