Flying motorcycle available for preorder in Japan from October

Baku, August 3, AZERTAC

Tokyo-based start-up A.L.I. Technologies Inc. plans to start accepting reservations for its hover bike flying motorcycle from October, company officials said Thursday, according to Japanese Jiji Press news agency.

The startup company, which mainly develops small unmanned aerial vehicles, will unveil the product at the Tokyo Motor Show in autumn.

It aims to sell the product mainly to wealthy foreigners, by touting its cutting-edge technologies. Preordering will start for about 100 special limited-edition units of the vehicle.

Using propeller power, the product is said to be able to hover up to around 10 meters above the ground, with its top speed at around 200 kph.

The hover bike is mainly intended for leisure. Use on public roads has not been permitted in Japan. Its price is expected to be roughly the same as that of a luxury sports car.

The company will deliver the hover bike from around the second half of 2020. A test drive event will be held in Dubai early next year.

“I hope the exhibition of the new product at the Tokyo Motor Show will motivate the young generation to create such products with advanced technologies,” A.L.I. Technologies Chairman Shuhei Komatsu said.