    Footage released showing military equipment abandoned by retreating Armenian troops

    09.10.2020 [09:18]

    Baku, October 9, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense has released footage of the armored equipment left by the Armenian troops who retreated from the battle field.

    The footage was filmed in Horadiz village, Fuzuli district, liberated by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the ministry said.

