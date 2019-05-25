Football News24: Arsenal willing to sell Henrikh Mkhitaryan this summer… on one condition

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

“Mkhitaryan hasn’t played to the best of his abilities since he moved to the Premier League in 2016.

The former Borussia Dortmund star moved to Manchester United three years ago but was then sold to Arsenal in January 2018,” says an article published on Football News24 website referring to UK-based The Sun newspaper.

“And The Sun is reporting that Arsenal is willing to let Mkhitaryan go this summer if he fancies a move away.

The report also states that there’s a growing acceptance that the 30-year-old will never hit the heights he reached in Germany,” the article says.