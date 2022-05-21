  • HOMEPAGE
    Forbes Georgia magazine to highlight Azerbaijan’s ancient city of Shusha and Karabakh

    21.05.2022 [16:50]

    Tbilisi, May 21, AZERTAC

    Georgia’s most influential business magazine - Forbes Georgia will dedicate one of its editions to Azerbaijan’s ancient city of Shusha and Karabakh.

    Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian Energy Club (CEC) Telman Aliyev said that the CEC and Forbes Georgia signed a memorandum in this regard.

    The CEO said the presentation of the Forbes Georgia’s special edition dedicated to Karabakh will be held in Shusha. He also mentioned that an initiative has been put forward to host Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia business forum in Shusha in the future.

    Speaking about the joint projects of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia, he emphasized the important role of these projects in the development of not only Azerbaijan, but also Europe. Therefore, we believe that holding a business forum in Shusha with the participation of the three countries will be symbolic, "Telman Aliyev added.

    Khatayi Azizov

    Special correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Forbes Georgia magazine to highlight Azerbaijan’s ancient city of Shusha and Karabakh
