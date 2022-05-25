Forbidden City - imperial palace complex at heart of Beijing

Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

Forbidden City, Chinese Zijincheng or Tzu-chin-ch’eng, imperial palace complex at the heart of Beijing, China.

Commissioned in 1406 by the Yongle emperor of the Ming dynasty, it was first officially occupied by the court in 1420.

The city was so named because access to the area was barred to most of the subjects of the realm.

Government functionaries and even the imperial family were permitted only limited access; the emperor alone could enter any section at will.

The 178-acre (72-hectare) compound was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1987 in recognition of its importance as the center of Chinese power for five centuries, as well as for its unparalleled architecture and its current role as the Palace Museum of dynastic art and history.