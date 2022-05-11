  • HOMEPAGE
    Forbidden City - palace of Chinese emperors

    11.05.2022

    The Forbidden City is a large precinct of red walls and yellow glazed roof tiles located in the heart of China’s capital, Beijing. Measuring 961 meters in length and 753 meters in width, the Forbidden City is composed of more than 90 palace compounds including 98 buildings and surrounded by a moat as wide as 52 meters.

    Located in the center of Beijing, the Forbidden City was the imperial palace of China's emperors for five centuries and is one of the most beautifully preserved examples of ancient Chinese architecture.

    Today, the Forbidden City is still changing. As a modern museum and a historical site, the museum strikes a balance by maintaining the structures and restoring the interiors of the palace compounds, and in certain instances transforming minor palace buildings and hallways into exhibition galleries for the exquisite artwork of the imperial collections. For many, the Forbidden City is a time capsule for China’s past and an educational institute for the public to learn and appreciate the history and beauty of this ancient culture.

