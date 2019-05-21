Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Paraguay exchange congratulatory letters

Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and Foreign Minister of Paraguay Luis Alberto Castiglioni have exchanged congratulatory letters on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In his letter, Elmar Mammadyarov pointed out that in recent years, a solid foundation for mutually beneficial cooperation was laid in a number of areas, including political dialogue, trade relations and cultural exchanges. He also emphasized that Azerbaijan and Paraguay are jointly committed to the strengthening of peace and security based on the norms and principles of international law. In this regard, Minister Mammadyarov commended the Republic of Paraguay for supporting the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan cemented with the UNSC resolutions 822, 853, 874, and 884. FM Mammadyarov underlined that the recent decision of the government of Azerbaijan to appoint an Honorary Consul to Paraguay reflects strong will to give an impetus to bilateral dialogue between the two nations and expressed his confidence that both sides will continue joint efforts, on the basis of shared interests and common values, towards the achievement of multifaceted cooperation for the benefit of the two nations.

In his letter Minister of Foreign Affairs of Paraguay Luis Alberto Castiglioni delivered his warmest greetings to Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Paraguay.

He expressed his loyalty to the dynamic activity that would contribute to the development of bilateral relations within the framework of mutual understanding and cooperation between the two governments and wished the good relations uniting the two countries to be sustainable.

Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Paraguay were established on April 20, 2004.