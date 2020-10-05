Foreign Ministry: Armenia's missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities are aimed at embroiling third countries in the conflict

Baku, October 5, AZERTAC

“In the framework of its new aggression against the Republic of Azerbaijan the armed forces of Armenia are deliberately targeting the civilian population and infrastructure of Azerbaijan in violation of fundamental norms and principles of international law, including international humanitarian law, as well as Armenia’s relevant international obligations."

"As a result of Armenia’s artillery and missile attacks, 24 Azerbaijani civilians were killed, 121 injured, more than 300 residential buildings and civilian facilities destroyed," the ministry said.

"Missile attacks on Azerbaijan’s second largest city Ganja, industrial city of Mingachevir, as well as the Khizi and Absheron regions of Azerbaijan, targeting densely populated areas and critical infrastructure from the territory of Armenia is an intentional provocation designed to enlarge the zone of hostilities and bring the third countries into the conflict. Azerbaijan possesses solid facts on Armenia’s shelling the Azerbaijani civilians and infrastructure from Armenia’s own territory, namely from Gorus, Sisian, Vardenis, Jermuk, and Berd towns of Armenia."

"This evidence collected through involvement of local and international experts, including foreign journalists on the ground, will be presented to relevant international organizations.

We urge Armenia to obey norms and principles of international law, including its obligations under the international humanitarian law, and implement the demands of the UN Security Council resolutions for immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

We reiterate that Armenia’s leadership bears full responsibility for the results of the counter-offensive measures to be taken by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan in order to ensure security of its civilians and residential areas deep inside the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan.”