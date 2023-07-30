  • HOMEPAGE
    Foreign Ministry: Armenia’s claims against Azerbaijan regarding the arrest of Vagif Khachatryan are groundless

    30.07.2023 [15:22]
    Baku, July 30, AZУRTAC

    Armenia’s claims against Azerbaijan regarding the arrest of Vagif Khachatryan are groundless, press-service of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told AZERTAC.

    As stated in the information of the Office of the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Vagif Cherkezovich Khachatryan committed a massacre against the Azerbaijani population in the Meshali village of the Khojaly region within a group of Armenian armed formations on December 22, 1991. 25 Azerbaijanis were killed, 14 were wounded and 358 were displaced in the mass killings. Khachatryan Vagif Cherkezovich was charged under the articles 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation or forced exile of population) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan within the aforementioned criminal case, with pre-trial detention being ordered by the court as a preventative measure. He was arrested within this criminal case on the border checkpoint on July 29 while traveling to Armenia.

    Vagif Khachatryan was placed in a medical facility in Baku and necessary medical treatment was ensured taking into account the purpose of travel of Vagif Khachatryan to get medical assistance, the Ministry said.

