  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan backs Turkey's position based on international law and justice

    15.12.2020 [12:25]

    Baku, December 15, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has affirmed its support for Turkey as Washington announced sanctions on Ankara over its purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system.

    "We condemn the decision of the United States to unilaterally impose sanctions on Turkey for the purchase of S-400 air defense systems, and we consider this step against Turkey as the application of double standards," the ministry said in a statement.

    It expressed regret that the United States did not respond to Turkey's proposal to resolve the issue through dialogue and diplomacy.

    "As always, Azerbaijan stands by Turkey and supports its position based on international law and justice. We call for urgent steps to be taken to resolve this issue, which covers Turkey's national security, through dialogue," the ministry said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan backs Turkey's position based on international law and justice
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    15.12.2020 [13:20]
    Pakistan’s influential think tank publishes article supporting Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity
    15.12.2020 [09:39]
    Azerbaijani Professor: Azerbaijan’s glorious victory vows stability, peace and development in the region
    15.12.2020 [00:40]
    Hikmat Hajiyev: President Ilham Aliyev considers U.S. unilateral sanctions imposed on Turkey unacceptable
    14.12.2020 [19:26]
    President approves payments for damage caused to civilian population as result of Armenian aggression
    Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan backs Turkey's position based on international law and justice