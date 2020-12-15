Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan backs Turkey's position based on international law and justice

Baku, December 15, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has affirmed its support for Turkey as Washington announced sanctions on Ankara over its purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system.

"We condemn the decision of the United States to unilaterally impose sanctions on Turkey for the purchase of S-400 air defense systems, and we consider this step against Turkey as the application of double standards," the ministry said in a statement.

It expressed regret that the United States did not respond to Turkey's proposal to resolve the issue through dialogue and diplomacy.

"As always, Azerbaijan stands by Turkey and supports its position based on international law and justice. We call for urgent steps to be taken to resolve this issue, which covers Turkey's national security, through dialogue," the ministry said.