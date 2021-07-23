  • HOMEPAGE
    Foreign Ministry: Recent provocations of Armenian side, attempts to aggravate situation in the region by firing on Azerbaijani positions are unacceptable

    23.07.2021 [20:41]

    Baku, July 23, AZERTAC

    “According to the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on July 23, 2021, the Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the area of Kalbajar district of the Armenia-Azerbaijani state border. One of our servicemen was killed as a result of sniper fire from the opposite side,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs told AZERTAC.

    “The recent provocations of the Armenian side, attempts to aggravate the situation in the region by firing on Azerbaijani positions are unacceptable, and Armenia bears all the responsibility for the development of the situation in this way.

    Azerbaijan retains the right to take all necessary steps to protect its territorial integrity within its international borders, as well as to ensure peace and security in the region.

    May Allah have mercy on our Martyr,” the ministry said.

