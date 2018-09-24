Foreign Ministry: We are investigating media reports on visit of group of doctors to Azerbaijan`s occupied territories

Baku, September 24, AZERTAC “We are investigating the media reports on the visit of the group of doctors from Adventist Health Southern California to the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the press service of Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. “Our relevant diplomatic missions have been instructed on that regard,” the press service added.

