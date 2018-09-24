    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Foreign Ministry: We are investigating media reports on visit of group of doctors to Azerbaijan`s occupied territories

    24.09.2018 [20:07]

    Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

    “We are investigating the media reports on the visit of the group of doctors from Adventist Health Southern California to the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the press service of Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

    “Our relevant diplomatic missions have been instructed on that regard,” the press service added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Foreign Ministry: We are investigating media reports on visit of group of doctors to Azerbaijan`s occupied territories
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    24.09.2018 [15:47]
    Nakhchivan hosts opening ceremony of EuroVillage
    24.09.2018 [14:40]
    Diplomat Magazine: Azerbaijani artists in The Hague
    24.09.2018 [14:27]
    Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit
    22.09.2018 [20:50]
    Azerbaijan, Oman discuss ways of developing relations
    Foreign Ministry: We are investigating media reports on visit of group of doctors to Azerbaijan`s occupied territories