Foreign military attaches in Ukraine informed about outcomes of Azerbaijan’s Patriotic War

Baku, December 23, AZERTAC

Foreign military attaches based in Ukraine have been informed about the successful military operations conducted by the Azerbaijani Army following the 44-day Patriotic War.

The meeting, held on the initiative of Azerbaijani Embassy in Ukraine, started with the moment of silence to honor the memory of the Patriotic War martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland.

Azerbaijani ambassador to Ukraine Elmira Akhundova provided insight into the 44-day Patriotic War erupted on September 27, the current year. Noting Azerbaijani President, Victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev’s outstanding leadership, as well as a remarkable success of the courageous Azerbaijani Army, Akhundova emphasized that Azerbaijan has won brilliant victory not only on the battlefield, but also on the information space.

Azerbaijani military attaché in Ukraine, colonel Ilgar Aliyev, on his part, briefed foreign military representatives about successful missions conducted by Azerbaijani Armed Forces, as well as Armenian post-war military provocations. The participants then exchanged views on the 44-day Patriotic War.