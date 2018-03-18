Former Bulgarian President: Global Baku Forum has become an important platform for discussing topical issues of global agenda

Baku, March 18, AZERTAC

“The Global Baku Forum has become an important platform for addressing the challenges of the modern world. It also provides excellent opportunities for current and former presidents and heads of government, world-renowned politicians and political experts to come together and discuss issues of crucial importance,” former President of Bulgaria Rosen Plevneliev has told journalists in Baku.

Plevneliev described the Global Baku Forum as a significant place for discussing “the issues of peace and tolerance, which all the countries are striving for”.

The former president said that tolerance and dialogue for mutual understanding and peace are of pivotal importance in today’s globalized world.

“In the face of huge misunderstandings, nowadays it is crucial to understand and eliminate these difficulties. The preservation of global peace is of utmost importance. We need to build a dialogue for mutual understanding and provide an exchange of ideas. All of these ideas were also promoted by the great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi,” he said.

Plevneliev also hailed relations between the two countries, describing Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of Bulgaria.