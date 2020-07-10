Former Man City and Real Madrid boss Pellegrini returns to management with Real Betis

Baku, July 10, AZERTAC

Former Manchester City and Real Madrid coach Manuel Pellegrini is back in management after agreeing to take over at La Liga club Real Betis next season, according to Goal.

Reports in Spain claimed Pellegrini had been in talks with Betis for a number of weeks, and he has now agreed a three-year contract at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Betis will be the experienced Chilean’s 15th club in senior management, and represents a relatively swift return to the game following a brief period away.

Pellegrini had been out of a job since being sacked as manager of West Ham in late December 2019.

Betis are currently 13th in the Spanish top flight as they look for a positive end to an inconsistent season.