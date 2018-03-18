Former Turkish FM: Azerbaijan is building intercultural, interreligious dialogue

Baku, March 18, AZERTAC

Former foreign minister of Turkey Hikmet Cetin has hailed Azerbaijan`s role in building a dialogue among civilizations and religions as he attended the 6th Global Baku Forum.

“Nowadays people encounter numerous kinds of conflicts on the grounds of differences in cultures, religions and political views. Against this background, Azerbaijan as a tolerant country is building a dialogue among cultures and religions,” he told journalists.

Cetin hailed the Global Baku Forum as a praiseworthy initiative, which brings together statesmen, politicians and diplomats in order to establish peace globally. “So this forum is extremely crucial. Azerbaijan is making a pivotal contribution to addressing both regional and global problems,” Cetin added.