Formula 1 to promote new F3 series in 2019

Baku, March 10, AZERTAC

The World Motor Sport Council has rubber-stamped plans for the new FIA Formula 3 championship, that will run as part of the F1 support race package from 2019 as a direct replacement for GP3, according to motorsport.com.

The revamped F3 series will also thus be promoted by the F1 Group, alongside sister category F2 (formerly GP2).

As previously announced, there will be single suppliers of chassis, engines and tyres, which will be "selected by the FIA in collaboration with Formula 1".

The maximum size of the grid will be 30 cars, as opposed to the 24 announced after the last WMSC meeting in September, which will mean slots for 10 three-car teams.

Race weekends will consist of two races, mirroring GP3 rather than the current Formula 3 format, and there will be nine or 10 events.

The FIA stressed that the new car "will integrate the latest FIA safety technologies, making it the benchmark in safety standards for the Formula 3 category.

"It will feature increased chassis strength, increased cockpit rim height and strength that will be the same standard as in F1, the Halo frontal impact protection device, and will be the first car to feature a frontal anti-intrusion panel."

The FIA also stresseed that cost control would be a key focus, with regulated testing, and limits on trackside personnel and "the use of electronics and sensors."

"One of our objectives is to also provide [fans] with the opportunity of discovering new talent and watching them progress along a clearly defined and high-level pathway," said F1 managing director Ross Brawn.