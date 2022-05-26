Foundation stone for 330/110 kilovolt Jabrayil energy junction of AzerEnergy OJSC was laid

Jabrayil, May 26, AZERTAC

On 26 May, the groundbreaking ceremony of a 330/110 kilovolt Jabrayil energy junction owned by AzerEnergy OJSC was held.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

The President and the First Lady were informed that the construction of the 330 kilovolt “Jabrayil” substation was of tremendous importance from the standpoint of gaining additional and more favorable access to the Jabrayil-Nakhchivan-Agri (Turkiye) substations, and from there to European energy markets through the Turkish energy system. It is also important for increasing the export capacity to 1,000 megawatts, connecting the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to the overall power system of Azerbaijan and integrating the “Khudafarin” and “Giz Galasi” Hydroelectric Power Stations, as well as the “BP Jabrayil” Solar Power Plant, into the energy system.

A three-stage planning has been carried out for the implementation of the Azerbaijan-Turkiye-Europe interstate project, which is of interest to many countries and is of international importance. For this purpose, the 330-kilovolt “Aghjabadi” and “Imishli” substations located near the liberated territories will be expanded and completely reconstructed at the first stage.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation of the Jabrayil energy junction.

It was noted that a 132-kilometer 330-kilovolt transmission line will be laid to Jabrayil from the “Aghjabadi” substation and a 130-kilometer line from the “Imishli” substation. Most importantly, a 330-kilovolt junction substation will be built in Jabrayil. As a result of the construction of the Jabrayil energy junction, the reliability and sustainability of the newly established transmission network of Karabakh and East Zangazur will be significantly increased. At the second stage, a two-circuit 330-kilovolt transmission line will be extended and a 330-kilovolt “Shahtakhti” substation will be built at a distance of 255 km from the “Jabrayil” junction substation to the Shahtakhti village of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic via the “Jabrayil” junction substation in order to connect Nakhchivan with the country's main power system. As part of the third stage, an additional conversion substation will be built in accordance with European energy standards to increase the 330-kilovolt to 400-kilovolt in the vicinity of Nakhchivan, and a two-phase 400-kilovolt power transmission line will be laid 230 kilometers from Nakhchivan to Turkiye.

A digital control system would be established at the “Jabrayil” substation. 330 and 110 kilovolt open and 10 kilovolt closed switchgears and a modern control center will be built at the substation. Along with the integration of existing projects into the substation, the location of additional main and ancillary facilities will be considered in the future with a view to expanding it.

The Jabrayil energy junction is a clear example of the importance that Azerbaijan attaches to the creation of an international energy corridor.