Jabrayil, October 5, AZERTAC On October 4, a foundation stone for the Jabrayil District Central Hospital was laid. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony. The head of state was informed that the new hospital will occupy an area of 2.6 hectares. All conditions will be created at the 150-bed hospital for the residents of the district. President Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for the Jabrayil District Central Hospital.

AZERTAG.AZ : Foundation stone for Jabrayil District Central Hospital was laid

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter