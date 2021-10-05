  • HOMEPAGE
    Foundation stone for Jabrayil District Central Hospital was laid VIDEO

    05.10.2021 [11:38]

    Jabrayil, October 5, AZERTAC

    On October 4, a foundation stone for the Jabrayil District Central Hospital was laid.

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony.

    The head of state was informed that the new hospital will occupy an area of 2.6 hectares. All conditions will be created at the 150-bed hospital for the residents of the district.

    President Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for the Jabrayil District Central Hospital.

