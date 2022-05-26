Foundation stone for Soltanli station of Horadiz-Aghband railway line was laid in Jabrayil district VIDEO

Jabrayil, May 26, AZERTAC

On 26 May, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva also visited Jabrayil district.

The President and the First Lady attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Soltanli station of the Horadiz-Aghband railway line in Jabrayil district.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were informed about the railway and the station.

It was noted that the length of the single-track railway is 110.4 kilometers. According to the project, nine stations (Horadiz, Marjanli, Mahmudlu, Soltanli, Gumlag, Hakari, Minjivan, Bartaz, Aghband), three tunnels, 41 bridges, seven overpasses, about 300 artificial engineering facilities, communication and signaling systems, and electricity infrastructure would be installed along the road. An area of 85 kilometers along the road has been cleared of mines and the process is still underway. A 60-kilometer section of the railway line, including side roads, has been completed. Freight trains circulate along this distance. The construction is being carried out by Turkish company Kalyon RSY Insaat Adi Ortakligi Ticari İşletmesi.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the Soltanli station.

It was noted that a waiting area, communication, signaling and other service rooms would be established at the station for passengers.

The foundation of the Horadiz-Aghband railway line was laid by President Ilham Aliyev on 14 February 2021. The project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2023. By relevant decrees of the President of Azerbaijan, a total of 312.7 million manats were allocated for the construction of the railway line.