    Four dead in Mi-8 helicopter crash in Russia’s Chukotka

    26.05.2020 [11:50]

    Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

    Four people died in a Mi-8 helicopter crash at Ugolniye Kopi airport in Russia’s Chukotka, a source in the Chukotka Autonomous Region government told TASS.

    "Four people died. Preliminary version of the crash is technical malfunction," the source said.

    A source in the Ministry of Defense also said that technical malfunction is the probable cause of crash.

    According to Sergey Savchenko, head of Chukotka’s Anadyr district, "the four victims are servicemen."

    The Russian Aerospace Forces Main Command commission has departed to the crash site.

