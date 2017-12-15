    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Four killed in Canada helicopter crash

    15.12.2017 [20:33]

    Baku, December 15, AZERTAC

    Four people were killed on Thursday when a helicopter belonging to utility Hydro One crashed in central Ontario, the company said in a statement, according to Reuters.

    Hydro One did not provide details on its four employees who were killed in the crash, saying names would not be released until next of kin had been notified.

    The company, which is based in Ontario, said emergency services were on site in the Tweed area of rural central Ontario, some 250 kilometers (155 miles) from Toronto.

    It said it had notified the appropriate oversight groups.

    The Ontario Provincial Police said in a statement that officers responded to the crash shortly after 12:30 pm ET (1730 GMT), and were joined by emergency response services, including a forensic identification unit.

    Police said Canada’s Transportation Safety Board would investigate.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Four killed in Canada helicopter crash
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    15.12.2017 [15:37]
    Russian ex-economy minister Ulyukayev sentenced to 8 years in jail
    14.12.2017 [21:20]
    Wizz Air wins Aviation 100 European Airline of the Year
    14.12.2017 [18:50]
    Putin vows to run as independent candidate in 2018 race
    14.12.2017 [13:41]
    Vladimir Putin holds annual news conference
    Four killed in Canada helicopter crash