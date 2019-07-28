Four policemen killed in suicide car bombing in Afghanistan

Baku, July 28, AZERTAC

A Taliban-claimed suicide car bombing in Afghanistan's central Ghazni province on Saturday killed at least four policeman and injured 17 others, an official said, according to Anadolu Agency.

Juma Khan, governor of Aab Band district, told Anadolu Agency the administrative compound has almost collapsed following the massive bombing early in the morning. Sustaining minor injuries himself, Khan confirmed four policeman were killed and 17 others were injured.

Zabihullah Mujahed, one of the Taliban's focal person, claimed responsibility for the attack.

This came days after a string of similar suicide bombings in the capital Kabul that killed 12 people -- including five women and a child.