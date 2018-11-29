“France3” TV airs reportage on Azerbaijan's role in Europe's energy security

Baku, November 29, AZERTAC

“France3” TV channel’s “Avenue de l'Europe” program aired a reportage dedicated to the Europe's energy security and Azerbaijan’s crucial role in this security.

The author emphasized that Azerbaijan's giant "Southern Gas Corridor" project will play huge role in Europe's energy security and contribute significantly to the continuation of the continent's dependence on this issue.

In the reportage, the cost of the Southern Gas Corridor with a total length of 3,500 kilometers is estimated at 45 billion euros. The initial capacity of the gas pipeline to connect the continents, passing through Georgia, Turkey, Greece and Albania to Italy will be 10 billion cubic meters per year.

Hailing the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor for Europe, as well as the crucial role of Azerbaijan as “enabler”' of this grand project,

the author stated: “This is such an important project that the European Investment Bank allocates one of the largest loans for its realization".