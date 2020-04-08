  • HOMEPAGE
    France's coronavirus death toll passes 10,000 after steep rise at nursing homes

    08.04.2020 [11:33]

    Baku, April 8, AZERTAC

    France officially registered more than 10,000 deaths from coronavirus infections on Tuesday, becoming the fourth country to go beyond that threshold after Italy, Spain and the United States, according to France 24.

    The total death toll from Covid-19 rose to 10,328 from 8,911 on Monday, Jérôme Salomon, head of the public health authority, told a press conference, warning that "the epidemic is continuing its progression."

    Salomon said 7,091 fatalities have been recorded at French hospitals since March 1. A further 3,237 people have died at care homes for the elderly, he added, giving a much higher figure than reported on Monday.

    The death toll of 10,328 included 597 fatalities in hospital in the last 24 hours, according to a government update .

    AZERTAG.AZ : France's coronavirus death toll passes 10,000 after steep rise at nursing homes
