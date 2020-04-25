France's coronavirus death toll rises by 389 to 22,245
AzerTAg.az
25.04.2020 [10:54]
Baku, April 25, AZERTAC
The death toll in France from the coronavirus rose by 389 to 22,245 on Friday, the country’s top health official Jerome Salomon said, according to Reuters.
The number of coronavirus cases in hospital fell to 28,658 from 29,219, he added.
