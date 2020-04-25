  • HOMEPAGE
    France's coronavirus death toll rises by 389 to 22,245

    25.04.2020 [10:54]

    Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

    The death toll in France from the coronavirus rose by 389 to 22,245 on Friday, the country’s top health official Jerome Salomon said, according to Reuters.

    The number of coronavirus cases in hospital fell to 28,658 from 29,219, he added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :France's coronavirus death toll rises by 389 to 22,245
