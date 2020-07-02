  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    France asks companies to keep masks for staff

    02.07.2020 [18:45]

    Baku, July 2, AZERTAC

    The French government is asking all companies to keep at least 10 weeks worth of masks for their employees in case of a second wave of virus infections, according to The Associated Press.

    Health Minister Olivier Veran said Thursday on RTL radio, “It’s fundamental to respect this guidance. We saw it – our country was not sufficiently stocked with masks” during the first wave.

    Shortages of all kinds of masks were a major problem in France when the virus raced across the country in March and April, and are central to several lawsuits launched against authorities.

    The government is encouraging companies to buy from French textile manufacturers who have a glut of masks after they switched to making them at government request earlier in the pandemic.

    “There is a risk of new circulation of the virus,” secretary of state for the economy Agnes Pannier-Runacher told a parliamentary commission. “We are asking companies to plan for 10 weeks of mask stocks, with a little reminder that we now have French producers.”

    France’s national health agency has confirmed more than 300 new virus clusters since the country started reopening May 11, and says about half have been contained. Overall France has reported the fifth-highest number of deaths worldwide from the virus, at 29,861 as of Wednesday, about half of them in nursing homes.

    AZERTAG.AZ :France asks companies to keep masks for staff
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    04.07.2020 [15:44]
    Tokyo reports 131 new coronavirus cases, nationwide tally tops 20,000
    04.07.2020 [13:08]
    French president names Jean Castex as new prime minister
    04.07.2020 [11:51]
    Coronavirus ebbs in Turkey with 1,172 new cases
    03.07.2020 [19:15]
    Pakistan's confirmed COVID-19 cases surge to 217,809
    France asks companies to keep masks for staff