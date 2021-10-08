France come from behind to beat Belgium 3-2

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

France beat France 3-2 Thursday in a 2021 UEFA Nations League semifinal match, according to Anadolu Agency.

Les Bleus (The Blues) made a remarkable comeback in the second half from two goals down against the Red Devils.

Belgium made the first impact with Yannick Carrasco in the 37th minute and quickly scored another one with Romelu Lukaku in the 40th minute, both goals assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.

But France came around in the second half as Karim Benzema scored and started the comeback in the 62nd minute.

Star forward Kylian Mbappe's goal from a penalty kick equalized the score in the 69th minute.

The outcome of the match may have been different as Lukaku of Belgium put the ball in the net in the 88th minute, but the video assistant referee (VAR) cancelled the goal because it was offside.

In the last minute of the match, Paul Pogba came very close to completing the comeback for France, but his free-kick hit the top corner of the crossbar.

A few moments later, France’s Karim Benzema scored his second goal and the match ended 3-2.

France will face Spain in the final on Oct. 10 while Belgium will take on Italy in the third place playoff match on the same day.