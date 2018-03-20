    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Free airtime for Azerbaijani presidential candidates allocated by draw

    20.03.2018 [14:01]

    Baku, March 20, AZERTAC

    Free airtime provided by the Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company of Azerbaijan for presidential candidates has been allocated by a draw at the Central Election Commission (CEC).

    In accordance with the Election Code, the free six-hour airtime includes 3 hours on public television and 3 hours on the radio.

    There will be three one-hour roundtables at the Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company each week. Unlike in previous years, the airtime for this year has shifted from 19.00 to 22.00 Baku time (UTC/GMT + 4 hours). On the public radio, roundtables will start at 19.00.

    According to the draw, presidential candidates will make their speeches at roundtables in the following order:

    1) self-nominee Zahid Oruj

    2) Araz Alizade from the Azerbaijani Social Democratic Party

    3) Gudrat Hasanguliyev from the Whole Azerbaijan Popular Front Party

    4) Ilham Aliyev from the New Azerbaijan Party

    5) Razi Nurullayev from the Initiative Frontists Group

    6) Sardar Jalaloglu from the Azerbaijan Democratic Party

    7) Faraj Guliyev from the National Revival Movement Party

    8) Hafiz Hajiyev from the Modern Musavat Party

    Each candidate will have 7 minutes 30 seconds to make a speech.

    The presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on April 11, 2018.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Free airtime for Azerbaijani presidential candidates allocated by draw
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    19.03.2018 [21:34]
    Three more persons receive presidential candidate certificates in Azerbaijan
    19.03.2018 [14:06]
    Baku hosts conference on the role and responsibilities of media in presidential elections
    17.03.2018 [11:51]
    Artur Rasizade: More than 1.9 million jobs created in Azerbaijan over past 14 years
    12.03.2018 [20:06]
    CEC chairman: Azerbaijani public have been actively involved in the election process
    Free airtime for Azerbaijani presidential candidates allocated by draw Free airtime for Azerbaijani presidential candidates allocated by draw Free airtime for Azerbaijani presidential candidates allocated by draw Free airtime for Azerbaijani presidential candidates allocated by draw