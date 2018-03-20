Free airtime for Azerbaijani presidential candidates allocated by draw

Baku, March 20, AZERTAC

Free airtime provided by the Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company of Azerbaijan for presidential candidates has been allocated by a draw at the Central Election Commission (CEC).

In accordance with the Election Code, the free six-hour airtime includes 3 hours on public television and 3 hours on the radio.

There will be three one-hour roundtables at the Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company each week. Unlike in previous years, the airtime for this year has shifted from 19.00 to 22.00 Baku time (UTC/GMT + 4 hours). On the public radio, roundtables will start at 19.00.

According to the draw, presidential candidates will make their speeches at roundtables in the following order:

1) self-nominee Zahid Oruj

2) Araz Alizade from the Azerbaijani Social Democratic Party

3) Gudrat Hasanguliyev from the Whole Azerbaijan Popular Front Party

4) Ilham Aliyev from the New Azerbaijan Party

5) Razi Nurullayev from the Initiative Frontists Group

6) Sardar Jalaloglu from the Azerbaijan Democratic Party

7) Faraj Guliyev from the National Revival Movement Party

8) Hafiz Hajiyev from the Modern Musavat Party

Each candidate will have 7 minutes 30 seconds to make a speech.

The presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on April 11, 2018.