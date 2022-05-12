French ERE TV channel broadcasts reportage on Azerbaijan

Paris, May 12, AZERTAC

The ERE TV channel of France has broadcast a reportage on the French-Azerbaijani University (UFAZ).

The author provides detailed information on the history of Azerbaijan and the UFAZ university.

The reportage features interview with Azerbaijani and French teachers of UFAZ, as well as students who spoke about the curriculum and education.

The reportage also highlights the UFAZ’s cooperation with the Universities of Strasbourg and Rennes.

The author also provides insight into the history of the Azerbaijan State Oil Academy, noting that the university has been training oil specialists since the Soviet era and enroll students from around the world.

A group of journalists from the ERE TV channel have recently visited Azerbaijan and prepared a series of reportages on the history of Azerbaijan, Karabakh, Shusha, as well as tourism opportunities and national cuisine of the country. These reportages will be broadcast regularly on the TV channel.

Shahla Aghalarova

Special Correspondent