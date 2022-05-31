  • HOMEPAGE
    French, German envoys to Ankara summoned to Turkish Foreign Ministry separately over PKK terror group's demonstrations

    31.05.2022 [13:56]

    Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

    French, German envoys to Ankara summoned to Turkish Foreign Ministry separately over PKK terror group's demonstrations, says Turkish foreign minister, according to Anadolu Agency.

    On possible operation in northern Syria, Turkish foreign minister vows to 'eliminate terrorist threat at home and abroad - in Syria and wherever it is'.

    Greece violated status of eastern Aegean islands, Turkish foreign minister says, calling on Athens to demilitarize islands, otherwise, sovereignty debate will begin'.

    On Russia-Ukraine war, Turkish foreign minister says there is possibility of bringing parties together again, even at leaders level as part of Turkiye's negotiation efforts.

     

