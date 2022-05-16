French PM Jean Castex resigns as Macron prepares cabinet reshuffle

Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

French Prime Minister Jean Castex submitted his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, setting the stage for a cabinet reshuffle as Macron embarks on his second term.

