    French PM Jean Castex resigns as Macron prepares cabinet reshuffle

    16.05.2022 [20:44]

    Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

    French Prime Minister Jean Castex submitted his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, setting the stage for a cabinet reshuffle as Macron embarks on his second term.

    According to France 24, French Prime Minister Jean Castex resigned Monday in an expected move after the reelection last month of centrist President Emmanuel Macron, who will quickly name a replacement.

    Castex came to the Elysee presidential palace on Monday to formally offer his resignation, which the president Macron is expected to name a new prime minister shortly. French media say Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne is the favorite for the job. In France, it's common for presidents to have more than one prime minister during their terms.

