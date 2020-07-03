  • HOMEPAGE
    French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe resigns

    03.07.2020 [12:50]

    Paris, July 3, AZERTAC

    France’s prime minister, Edouard Philippe, on Friday handed in his letter of resignation and that of his government to his boss, President Emmanuel Macron, and the president accepted, said a statement by Elysee Palace, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Philippe ran for and won the post of mayor of Le Havre in Sunday’s municipal elections. He is a native of the northern coastal town and had held the post prior to ascending to the national government.

    In a statement to the palace, Philippe said he "ensures, with members of the government, the handling of current affairs until the appointment of a new government."

    His replacement is set to take office on Wednesday, July 8.

