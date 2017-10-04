    • / ECONOMY

    French SUEZ expresses interest in cooperating with SOCAR

    04.10.2017 [15:50]

    Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

    Vice president of French SUEZ Group company Manuel Nivet has expressed the company`s intention to collaborate with SOCAR in waste management. He met with SOCAR`s vice president for ecology Rafiga Huseynzade.

    Nivet highlighted the activity of SUEZ and its projects in Azerbaijan.

    Huseynzade spoke of the large-scale waste management measures taken in Azerbaijan.

