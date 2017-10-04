French SUEZ expresses interest in cooperating with SOCAR
04.10.2017 [15:50]
Baku, October 4, AZERTAC
Vice president of French SUEZ Group company Manuel Nivet has expressed the company`s intention to collaborate with SOCAR in waste management. He met with SOCAR`s vice president for ecology Rafiga Huseynzade.
Nivet highlighted the activity of SUEZ and its projects in Azerbaijan.
Huseynzade spoke of the large-scale waste management measures taken in Azerbaijan.
