    French news portal shares article about Khojaly genocide

    21.02.2022 [20:08]

    Baku, February 21, AZERTAC

    France-based “Musulmans en France” news portal has posted the “Khojaly genocide” article dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy within the “Azerbaijan Realities in Virtual World” project of the Azerbaijan State Translation Centre (AzSTC).

    The author of the article is Haji Abdulla, a specialist at the AzSTC, and the translator is Fuad Hasanoglu, the French language specialist at the AzSTC.

    “Musulmans en France” with a large range of readers regularly publishes materials on the history, literature and prominent figures of Muslim world.

    AZERTAG.AZ :French news portal shares article about Khojaly genocide
