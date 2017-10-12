French political analyst: Azerbaijan is a powerful country ready to liberate its territories by any means

Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

French political scientist Sébastien Boussois has published an article “Occupation of Nagorno Karabakh: Azerbaijan is still seeking peaceful resolution of the conflict in Cnpnews portal.

“No country in the world has recognized the so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” created by invader Armenia. In contrast to Armenia, Azerbaijan follows the path of regional integration, and tries to solve the conflict peacefully by building stable relationship with regional powers and coordinating its diplomacy with the neighboring countries,” Boussois writes in the article.

He recalls the four resolutions of the UN Security Council demanding immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from Azerbaijani territories. He notes that Azerbaijan lost over AZN800 billion during the conflict.

The political scientist mentioned French presidents Nicola Sarkozy`s and François Hollande`s visits to Azerbaijan as well as the opening of a French lyceum in Baku.

Boussois also highlights the history of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Khojaly genocide committed by the Armenian armed forces in 1992, which killed more than 600 innocent people, and expulsion of around 800,000 Azerbaijani civilians from their native lands.

“Nowadays Azerbaijan is not what is was in the 1990s. Azerbaijan has gone through a huge development path. Unlike Armenia, which has nothing but diaspora, Azerbaijan is a powerful country, which ensures its energy security and is ready to liberate its territories by any means,” Boussois concludes.