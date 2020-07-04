  • HOMEPAGE
    French president names Jean Castex as new prime minister

    04.07.2020 [13:08]

    Baku, July 4, AZERTAC

    French President Emmanuel Macron has named Jean Castex, who coordinated the country’s reopening after the coronavirus lockdown, as new prime minister, the Elysee Palace said in a statement on Friday, according to TASS.

    "President Emmanuel Macron has named Jean Castex as prime minister and asked him to form a new government," the statement reads.

    Castex, 55, earlier served as President of the National Sports Agency and oversaw preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

    Castex replaces Edouard Philippe, who stepped down on Friday morning after serving for three years as French prime minister. Philippe is expected to take office as mayor of the city of Le Havre on July 4.

